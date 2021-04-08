Activision called out for MP bias as COD Mobile BR players ask #Why_Not_BR_WorldCup 

Recently, drama erupted in the COD Mobile gaming community as BR players started accusing Activision of having a bias towards the Multiplayer game mode. The reason behind this sudden trigger was the official announcement by the Developers regarding the COD Mobile WC 2021.
As the teaser premiered, players took to Twitter to accuse COD Mobile WC of being too MP-centered and completely ignoring the BR Mode format for the championship. The trigger resulted in the eruption of long-held outrage from BR fanboys who have always pointed out the ignorance of the developers towards in-game BR mode.
Here's how Twitter outraged for COD Mobile BR WC
Players tweeted with the hashtag #Why_Not_BR_WorldCup while demanding the WC with a BR mode too. Here are some of the reactions:
The anger among the fans was visible as many recommended the removal of BR mode from the game since it's of no use for them as they have been meaninglessly grinding in BR mode while getting no actual championship.
This kind of outrage is quite justified as the developers have taken a quite lazy and laidback approach towards the improvement of COD Mobile's BR mode.
When PUBG Mobile was banned in India, many switched to COD Mobile as it was deemed the like-to-like replacement for PUBG Mobile as the ultimate BR game, but it lagged in maintaining that reputation in front of fans.
Unlike PUBG Mobile, which provides four BR maps, COD Mobile has only one permanent map with other temporary variants. TThelaidback approach has dented their image among BR fans who soon shifted to Free Fire for a better experience.
If a similar approach continues sooner or later COD Mobile will have to entirely remove the BR mode due to lack of engagement.
What is the COD Mobile WC
As stated by the fans above, COD Mobile WC is an MP mode oriented championship organized by Activision, globally.
The format of the championship features three types of Multiplayer modes namely Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Domination. The winner is decided via the best of five matches.
The first iteration of the World Cup or World Championship was held in 2020 with the final round getting scrapped due to the COVID-19 situation and Prize was shared among seven qualified teams from various regions. The official teaser for COD Mobile WC 2021 is also here:
