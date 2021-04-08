Activision called out for MP bias as COD Mobile BR players ask #Why_Not_BR_WorldCup 

Recently, drama erupted in the COD Mobile gaming community as BR players started accusing Activision of having a bias towards the Multiplayer game mode. The reason behind this sudden trigger was the official announcement by the Developers regarding the COD Mobile WC 2021.

As the teaser premiered, players took to Twitter to accuse COD Mobile WC of being too MP-centered and completely ignoring the BR Mode format for the championship. The trigger resulted in the eruption of long-held outrage from BR fanboys who have always pointed out the ignorance of the developers towards in-game BR mode.

Here's how Twitter outraged for COD Mobile BR WC

Players tweeted with the hashtag #Why_Not_BR_WorldCup while demanding the WC with a BR mode too. Here are some of the reactions:

I have been playing the game for past 1 year as a competitive br player...its was nice for me in local tournaments by some org but still i was waiting for br wc and any lan tournament but what you guys provide us nothing just big dmn zero....why only for mp — Blaze Zlean (@BlazeZlean) April 7, 2021

@PlayCODMobile In Codm There is Br Also As You organized World Championships For Mp But We Br Player Grinding Form 1.5 Yrs so #Why_Not_BR_WorldCup — XCALIBRƔЄƓIƬƠ (@KrrishSethiya) April 7, 2021

Congratulations @PlayCODMobile for making this game MP centered again and thank you for cornering BR and BR PLAYERS, who were grinding from season 1.

Kindly remove BR from Call of Duty Mobile as you don't care for BR & are not interested in BR world cup.#Why_Not_BR_WorldCup! — BJP eSPORTS (@bjp_esports) April 5, 2021

Where is BR? Only mp!#Why_Not_BR_Worldcup — Aritra Insane Ghosh (@Aritra39G) April 5, 2021

The anger among the fans was visible as many recommended the removal of BR mode from the game since it's of no use for them as they have been meaninglessly grinding in BR mode while getting no actual championship.

Image via Facebook

@PlayCODMobile Why are you behaving like a one eyed king? It's been almost two years since the game released but still the BR mode is full of bugs, glitches and desync.

Now you are organising the second world cup for MP. But why are you ignoring BR so much?#Why_Not_BR_WorldCup — Supratim Ghosh (@supgaminglive) April 6, 2021

There are alot of players who play codm just for BR . But you guys have made it just a 5v5 game ... for esport scenario !! you all will loose lot of player base if BR is not taker seriously#Why_Not_BR_WorldCup! — GunDays Gaming (@GundeyKe) April 6, 2021

Guys!!! We all saw the video for MP World Cup. Very Nice. But what about BR? No BR last year. No BR this year. Not OK.#Why_Not_BR_WorldCup! — Siddhesh Nandanwar🇮🇳 (@siddhesh_57) April 5, 2021

WC for MP sounds great! True last year a tradition was born.

But the game consists of 2 modes & the mode #BattleRoyale which is loved by many got ignored once again why?? Players are just waiting for that one big time opportunity please consider WC for BR #Why_Not_BR_WorldCup — Asit Kumar (@explorewithasit) April 5, 2021

I am happy for mp players for the world cup but what about br players we just grind for hours in br and doesn't have event or WC for br it's unfair we want br world cup#Why_Not_BR_WorldCup! — Beast (@Beast66594754) April 5, 2021

CODM if you don't give us br world championships then you need to find other ways to keep us in codm cuz we are going to leave codm. WE WANT BR CHAMPIONSHIPS!!! — BJP۞NoobKiller (@BJPNoobKiller47) April 6, 2021

This kind of outrage is quite justified as the developers have taken a quite lazy and laidback approach towards the improvement of COD Mobile's BR mode.

When PUBG Mobile was banned in India, many switched to COD Mobile as it was deemed the like-to-like replacement for PUBG Mobile as the ultimate BR game, but it lagged in maintaining that reputation in front of fans.

Unlike PUBG Mobile, which provides four BR maps, COD Mobile has only one permanent map with other temporary variants. TThelaidback approach has dented their image among BR fans who soon shifted to Free Fire for a better experience.

If a similar approach continues sooner or later COD Mobile will have to entirely remove the BR mode due to lack of engagement.

What is the COD Mobile WC

As stated by the fans above, COD Mobile WC is an MP mode oriented championship organized by Activision, globally.

The format of the championship features three types of Multiplayer modes namely Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Domination. The winner is decided via the best of five matches.

The first iteration of the World Cup or World Championship was held in 2020 with the final round getting scrapped due to the COVID-19 situation and Prize was shared among seven qualified teams from various regions. The official teaser for COD Mobile WC 2021 is also here:

