COD Mobile: All you need to know about the Juggernaut Mode

The Juggernaut Mode was added to COD Mobile in Season 8 of the game.

Here is all you need to know about the Juggernaut Mode in COD Mobile.

Juggernaut Mode in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: COD Mobile)

The much-anticipated Season 8 of COD Mobile arrived on July 10. The season has brought several exciting features to the game including new skins and an exclusive gun.

One of these additions is a new mode called Juggernaut Mode. In this article, we will discuss everything we know about COD Mobile's Juggernaut Mode so far.

Juggernaut Mode in COD Mobile

Players who have played the main Call of Duty series probably know about Juggernaut Mode. In this mode, one of the players becomes the Juggernaut and obtains heavy armoury and lethal weapons. The other players will have to attempt to defeat him. The one who lands the finishing blow becomes the next Juggernaut and the game will continue until the points limit is reached.

Players can find an Armament box in the mode which will provide them with an Operator Skill or a Powerful buff. The Juggernaut in the mode is suited up with the XS1 Goliath, one of the best Scorestreaks in COD Mobile.

The Feature Event – Juggernaut Mania

Juggernaut Mania event in COD Mobile

COD Mobile also has multiple events that provide players with free gun skins and other items. They have now added a new event explicitly related to the Juggernaut Mode called the Juggernaut Mania event.

The Juggernaut Mania event offers players four rewards: Spray – Monster Truck, J358 – Stream, Gravedigger Frame and M4LMG – Sight Unseen. The rewards will be available at 30, 40, 80 and 100 points, respectively.

Players would have to complete the tasks in the Juggernaut mode to get the points. They can then use these points to obtain the rewards mentioned above.

You can watch this short video released by COD Mobile to learn more about the mode:

