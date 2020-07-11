COD Mobile Season 8 update size

The COD Mobile Season 8 update kicked off on the 10th of July.

Here is all that players need to know about the size of the update.

Nishant

Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 update (Picture Courtesy: COD Mobile)

COD Mobile has seen unparalleled growth since its release about nine months ago. The game has also crossed the milestone of 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store in this period. One reason it continues to grow is because of the regular updates and content added by developers.

The new season of COD Mobile kicked off yesterday, and a lot of unique content has been added to the game, providing players with a better experience in Season 8. With this update, there has been the arrival of a new map, weapon and mode.

The size of COD Mobile Season 8 update

The update for Season 8 went live on July 10th, and players were able to obtain the new features and battle pass with it. The update size is 2.2GB, so players need to make sure that they have sufficient free storage present in their devices to incorporate this update.

Here are some of the key features of the recent update of COD Mobile

#1 Highrise map

The renowned map from the Call of Duty PC series has been added to the Season 8 update. Players can play this map in the multiplayer modes in COD Mobile.

#2 DR-H

DR-H or Scar-H, the beloved Assault Rifle, has finally arrived on the mobile version of COD, and players can obtain it for free in the battle pass for this season.

#3 Juggernaut Mode

A new mode, named Juggernaut, has also been added. In this mode, one player obtains heavy armour and lethal weapons. The others then try to take him down, and the user who registers the kill becomes the super-soldier.

