COD Mobile: Android and iOS device requirements revealed

Tencent Games, the developers of the popular multiplayer game PUBG Mobile, are all set to release their new first-person shooter game Call of Duty: Mobile. The game has been announced to officially release in various countries across the world on Tuesday, October 01, 2019. However, the APK Beta versions of COD: Mobile is open for Android users to download and play.

The popular video game has been optimised for the mobile version with different classic multiplayer gaming modes. Call of Duty: Mobile had posted a new teaser video on their official Twitter account on September 26, 2019.

"Call of Duty Mobile cinematic trailer!!! Seriously though, this game is gonna be the best mobile game ever! But is this hinting us to a campaign mode or something? I would love that!" a Reddit user had commented.

Android device requirements for Call of Duty: Mobile

With Call of Duty: Mobile set to release on the first of October, Activision has gauged that the game's app will be compatible with Android devices that have a minimum of 2GB RAM and a running Android 5.1 or upwards.

iOS device requirements for Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is expected to be compatible on iOS devices running iOS 9.0 or higher as per Activision. It is, however, important to note that Call of Duty: Mobile will not be able to run on iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus; iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3; iPod Touch.

Call of Duty: Mobile is currently available in Canada and Australia officially. It is likely to be released in various countries across the world except for Belgium, Vietnam and Mainland China on the coming Tuesday, October 01, 2019.

