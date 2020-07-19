COD Mobile: Best BR mode sensitivity settings for Gyroscope users

COD Mobile has various in-game settings that the players can customise to enhance their gameplay and improve their playing experience. COD Mobile players can alter the settings based on their preference.

Many players prefer to play the battle royale mode in COD Mobile. Some players are never able to set the perfect sensitivity settings by themselves, and hence look for better options online. In this article, we discuss the best sensitivity settings for Gyroscope users.

What is a Gyroscope?

Gyroscope is one of the many sensors available in a smartphone. It uses the earth's gravity to identify the orientation of the screen. In COD Mobile, it usually helps to control recoil in the game.

When Gyroscope is turned on, all the controls are affected by the movement of the phone. The players can also set the Gyroscope only for ADS. This will let them use it only when they are using the Aim Down Sight (ADS).

Getting good at using a Gyroscope involves a lot of time and efforts. It is incredibly helpful in controlling the recoil. Some players might find it difficult to play with initially, but will eventually get a hang of it.

Players will have to first enable the Gyroscope.

Best Gyroscope settings for COD Mobile

Here are the best Gyroscope settings that the players can try in the battle royale mode.

Gyroscope sensitivity in COD Mobile

Third Person Sensitivity: 95%

FPP View Turning Sensitivity: 75%

Optics: 35%

Tactical Scope Sensitivity: 30%

3x Tactical Scope: 25%

4x Tactical Scope: 20%

Sniper Scope Sensitivity: 20%

The players can tweak the sensitivity settings given above, according to their liking. To get better at using a Gyroscope, the players need to practice with it in TDMs and other game modes.

