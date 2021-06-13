COD Mobile has become one of the most popular battle royale games in recent months. The game has 1 billion-plus downloads on the Google Play Store. The title offers lots of different modes like Multiplayer mode and Battle Royale mode to provide the ultimate survival experience to its users.

A player can improve his/her gameplay by having good sensitivity settings. The importance of good sensitivity settings increases with increasing competitive levels. This article talks about the best sensitivity settings for COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for no recoil in 2021:

For Multiplayer Mode in COD Mobile:

MP mode sensitivity COD Mobile

In multiplayer mode, a player gets intense action with unlimited respawns and mostly close-range combats. Here are the best sensitivity settings for MP mode:

Camera sensitivity for Multiplayer mode:

Standard sensitivity: 65

ADS sensitivity: 88

Tactic scope sensitivity: 129

Sniper scope sensitivity: 82

Firing sensitivity for Multiplayer mode:

Standard sensitivity: 70

ADS sensitivity: 88

Tactic scope sensitivity: 125

Sniper scope sensitivity: 88

Gyroscope sensitivity:

Third-person sensitivity: 95

FPP View turning Sensitivity: 75

Optics: 35

Tactical scope sensitivity: 30

3x tactical scope: 25

4x tactical scope: 20

Sniper scope sensitivity: 20

6x tactical scope: 15

8x tactical scope: 9

For Battle Royale Mode in COD Mobile:

BR mode sensitivity

In Battle Royale mode, a player gets the ultimate survival experience with 100 other players landing on an island. Here are the best sensitivity settings for BR mode:

Camera sensitivity settings:

Third-person sensitivity: 85

FPP view turning sensitivity: 55

Optics: 90

Tactic scope sensitivity: 80

3x tactical scope: 60

4x tactical scope: 55

Sniper scope sensitivity: 48

Firing sensitivity settings:

Third-person sensitivity: 75

FPP view turning sensitivity: 65

Optics: 90

Tactic scope sensitivity: 89

3x tactical scope: 48

4x tactical scope: 50

Sniper scope sensitivity: 35

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

Third-person sensitivity: 98

FPP View turning Sensitivity: 75

Optics: 35

Tactical scope sensitivity: 30

3x tactical scope: 24

4x tactical scope: 20

Sniper scope sensitivity: 25

6x tactical scope: 15

8x tactical scope: 7

Note: Players are recommended to keep these sensitivity settings as a base and to find their personal set of sensitivity settings. Sensitivity settings are bound to differ from device to device due to the quality of the touch response and gyroscope sensor.

