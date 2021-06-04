How to get free CP (COD Points) in COD Mobile in June 2021

COD Mobile has become one of the most loved games in the battler royale genre. The title offers intense taking action alongside HD-quality graphics and immersive in-game elements. Players can equip weapons ranging from assault rifles to sniper rifles for combat in all ranges.

Players can purchase cool outfits and weapon skins with the help of in-game currency. In COD Mobile, the currency is known as CP or COD Points. Players can purchase battle passes, unique outfits and much more with the help of CP. In this article, we have discussed some tips on how to get free CP in COD Mobile.

Tips to get free CP in COD Mobile:

1) Survey apps

Google Opinion Rewards

There are lots of apps available on app stores that offer their users real cash for completing tasks. One such popular app is Google Opinion Rewards. The app has a very easy-to-use interface. It offers real money on the completion of different surveys available in the app.

A user just needs to sign in with his Google account and can get lots of free cash in his account. It can be redeemed to purchase CP in the shop section of COD Mobile.

Download Google Opinion Rewards from here.

2) Giveaways

CP giveaways in COD Mobile

There are lots of Facebook and Instagram pages and Youtube channels that do daily giveaways. Most of the time, these giveaways include free CP or battle passes. Players can find these pages or channels and follow them to stay updated if they organize one of these giveaways. After that, players can participate in them and win free CP for COD Mobile.

3) Custom rooms on Youtube:

How to get free CP in COD Mobile

Custom rooms on Youtube are also a significant way of getting free CP in COD Mobile. Many YouTubers host daily custom rooms or tournaments and the winner gets CP or real money. Players with a good skillset can take part in these custom rooms, win free CP and purchase their favorite items in the game.

