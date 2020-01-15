COD Mobile: Call of Duty Mobile's upcoming events and challenges for Season 3 update

Call of Duty Mobile

The much-anticipated Season 3 update of Call of Duty Mobile is all set to release on 16th January 2020. The new Season 3 battle pass will bring some notable rewards and features which include, new maps, modes, and lot more. Besides the arrival of a new battle pass, the developers will release a Rapid Fire mode for a limited time, which brings the ability to use unlimited ammo in any weapon. Apart from this, the most popular Battle Royale mode will soon receive the latest 20v20 player match, which resembles Call of Duty PC version mode.

Season 3 update

Before the Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 update's rollout, the officials have announced the complete list of events arriving in the game. The introduction of these new events will reward the players with some exclusive items upon completion.

Here are the events that will appear in Call of Duty Mobile after Season 3 update:

Holiday Cash Back Event - Ending on 10 AM, 16 Jan 2020 GMT +8 Man-O-War Combat Rig (Dream Crystal Draw) - Ending on 10 AM, 16 Jan 2020 GMT +8 Redemption Page - Closing temporary on 5 PM, 14 Jan 2020 GMT +8 until after the update Secret Shop - Ending on 5 PM, 14 Jan 2020 GMT +8

All the above-listed events will begin as soon as the update hits the global server and ends on time reported above. However, the officials haven't confirmed yet whether the servers will be taken offline or not for the maintenance purpose.

Aside from the launch of new content, the latest update will also approach minor tweaks into the stats of the weapon. The AK117's recoil has been toned down, and the performance of the S36 firearm has been slightly reduced.