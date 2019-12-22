COD Mobile: Call of Duty's upcoming events and challenges for December

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Call of Duty Mobile

TiMi, the developers of Call of Duty Mobile, is back again with another new update. Delivering the latest updates frequently, this time COD Mobile has introduced a bunch of new in-game events. Along with this, the officials have also confirmed that it is the last update for December. The next major update of COD Mobile will be out in January that is set to feature a lot of new content.

Also Read: COD Mobile: Battle Royale mode will soon have two new weapons, HS2126 & UL736

Here's what they stated in their official post:

Call of Duty: Mobile community, we are back again with another update and one that is covering the majority of what is to come for the rest of December. However, first and foremost we’d like to announce that our next major update will be releasing in January!

List of Events already running and coming this week to COD Mobile:

12/20 – 12/31 ~ Prop Hunt Mode & Challenge

~ Prop Hunt Mode & Challenge 12/20 – 12/26 ~ Hardpoint Mode & Challenge

~ Hardpoint Mode & Challenge 12/20 – 12/29 ~ New BR Class Event – Trickster

~ New BR Class Event – Trickster 12/20 – 1/2 ~ Holiday Draw

~ Holiday Draw 12/21 – ???? ~ Winter Raid Map released (MP)

~ Winter Raid Map released (MP) 12/23 – 12/31 ~ Holiday Spree (All Modes)

~ Holiday Spree (All Modes) 12/23 – 12/29 ~ Zombies party at the Circus (BR)

~ Zombies party at the Circus (BR) 12/27 – 1/2 ~ Snipers Only Mode & Challenge

~ Snipers Only Mode & Challenge 1/1 – ???? ~ Prop Hunt Mode Pt. 2 & Challenge

~ Prop Hunt Mode Pt. 2 & Challenge 1/3 – 1/12 ~ New Scorestreak Event: MQ-27 Dragonfire

~ New Scorestreak Event: MQ-27 Dragonfire 1/3 – 1/9 ~ Gun Game Mode & Challenge

Prioritizing the feedback of the players regarding Zombie Mode, the developers will release a new map for Zombie and Multiplayer mode. These new maps will be added to the global servers in the upcoming COD Mobile major update. The players can also expect new content for the battle royale mode.