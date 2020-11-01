COD Mobile CP Generators: The truth behind their authenticity

COD Mobile is one of the leading names in the battle royale category. The game offers its players options to equip several amazing outfits and weapon camos using its in-game currency called CP. A player can use the shop section of the game to buy the CP currency.

Nowadays, there are many fake websites named COD Mobile CP Generators insist that they provide free CP to users. In this article, we discuss the authenticity of these CP generators for the COD Mobile game.

The truth behind COD Mobile CP Generators

#1 Are they genuine or not?

COD Mobile CP Generators

There is nothing genuine with the COD Mobile CP Generator websites and applications. All of them are fake and are targeted to get ownership of the user's account. Once a player loses his/her account, they are sold on the internet to other users. It only wastes a player's time and effort he puts into his/her account. We recommend that the players don't visit any of these websites to get free in-game currency in COD Mobile.

#2 Players can lose their personal details

COD Mobile CP hack

There is an utmost risk in using these free CP generators websites. A player might lose his/her in-game details to the website creators. Also, the other details can be your Facebook account, Twitter account, or your Google account. The retrieval process for these accounts is very difficult once a user loses them. So, be careful and do not visit these fake websites as they will only waste your time.

#3 Getting banned from COD Mobile

COD Mobile account suspension

COD Mobile forbids its players to visit or use any kind of website that claims to offer free CP to users. It holds all the right to ban a player from its servers or game if he/she is caught violating any of its policies. The player has to face a 10-year ban on his account. So, it would be safer to avoid using any of these COD Mobile CP generators on your account to get more outfits and weapon skins.

#4 Use legit sources

COD Mobile CP shop

A player who wants to get CP in COD Mobile can visit the section where users can buy CP through their google account. It is a more trusted and secure method to purchase any kind of in-game currency for various applications.

