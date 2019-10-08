COD: Mobile: Everything you need to know about Zombies coming to the game

Zombies in COD: Mobile (Image: Gfinity)

Call of Duty: Mobile version by Tencent Games and Activision has been growing rapidly since its release. The game was rolled out to various countries across the world last week on October 1, 2019, though officially although the beta versions had been around for many months. The most recent buzz around the Call of Duty: Mobile community revolves around the introduction of zombies into the game. The internet has seen a bunch of enthusiasm around the entry, so we couldn't help by notice, too. Here is all you need to know about the arrival of zombies into CoD:M zombies!

Will zombies come to COD: Mobile?

Although there has been no official confirmation about whether or not zombies will be launched into Call of Duty: Mobile, the game's community has been clamoring for it and theorizing what it could look like. With Halloween right around the corner, it is pragmatic to expect the inauguration of interesting zombie modes into the game. Besides, the alpha versions that were out in 2018 had the Zombies Mode and the other gaming mode labeled to be 'Coming Soon' have zombie-themed pictures embedded.

What will be different?

Conversations around the arrival of Zombies in COD: Mobile on various social media platforms, including Reddit and YouTube, suggest that the new gaming mode will not see a regular wave of zombies that players will have to fight. Instead, it will have them complete distinct levels and missions. While some players of the community still want to play against a wave of zombies, as usual, the rest are rooting for a change.

"I really don't like this take on zombies. I just want to play rounds like normal zombies, not missions" said Reddit user u/hitmanhieber, who received a reply from fellow user u/DaReCRYKID on October 4, 2019, that read

"Pretty sure a normal wave based survival zombies is coming too, but come on man, zombies has gotten boring with just fighting wave after wave, you've done that since world at war. The fact you have actual objectives gives u more of a reason to play then just survive for how long. It Gets boring over time when you make it into high waves. It's why many leave games because it gets repetitive over a long ass time, just training zombies, with no objective, I personally like this. Every zombies is the same. Like you will play 1 zombies game make it to a high round, and won't play it for the rest of the day, due to its repetition nature doing the same thing over and over, with objectives you can jump back in and aim for something new every time, like killing a boss you got stuck on last time."

