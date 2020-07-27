COD Mobile: Full list of maps in the game

COD Mobile provides the players with diverse options when it comes to maps in the game. Even though the battle royale mode consists of only a single map, the developers have added numerous other maps for the players to try out in the multiplayer game modes. A variety in the game gives the players a fresh outlook and keeps them hooked for hours.

Most of the maps in COD Mobile are derived from the Call of Duty game series. This lets the players have the classic COD experience on their handheld devices. The latest addition to the list of the maps is Highrise, which was rolled out with the Season 8 update on July 10th. In this article, we have enlisted all the maps present in COD Mobile.

List of all the maps present in COD Mobile

Some of the maps in the Team Death Match mode

Here are all the maps that the players can try out in the game.

#1 Crash

#2 Crossfire

#3 Firing Range

#4 Hijacked

#5 Killhouse

#6 Nuketown

#7 Raid

#8 Standoff

#9 Takeoff

#10 Summit

#11 Scrapyard

#12 Meltdown

#13 Rust

#14 Highrise

#15 Saloon

#16 Tunisia

#17 Cage

#18 Gulag

#19 Isolated (Battle Royale Map)

The maps, mentioned above, are currently available in the game for the players to try. Several other maps have not been taken into consideration since they were only available in the previous seasons of the game and are currently unavailable.

The developers add a map or two with every Season update. The next update of COD Mobile is expected to arrive in the month of August. Hence, it is very likely that a new map will be added to the game with the next update.

