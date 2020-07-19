COD Mobile: How to fix high ping in the game

COD Mobile has a plethora of maps and modes present in the game that the players can relish. A common problem that a lot of players face in any online multiplayer game is high ping. Sometimes, players might face this problem in COD Mobile too.

Hence, the players look for ways through which they can reduce the in-game ping and enjoy a seamless experience. In this article, we discuss several ways to help the players reduce their ping in COD Mobile.

How to fix high ping in COD Mobile

Players can try the following methods to fix the ping in COD Mobile.

#1 Closing all the background applications

Closing all the other applications that are running in the background is a good way to reduce ping. This method can help the players reduce ping as some of the applications use Internet data and hence affect in-game connectivity. Closing background applications will also free up some RAM of the device and reduce heating issues.

#2 Disable Auto-Updates

The Google Play Store has an auto-update option - it updates the application automatically without seeking permission. Auto-updates might use a significant portion of the Internet data. Hence, updates can increase the in-game ping in COD Mobile. It is always recommended to disable this setting to reduce ping in the game.

#3 Disabling Sync

The sync feature synchronizes the smartphone's data to the cloud and server. This feature is used by several applications like Gmail, Yahoo Mail, and more. Synchronization uses data, and hence turning it off might reduce ping issues.

The players can also try rebooting the device. They can also consider using WiFi instead of mobile data.

