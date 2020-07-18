New and fresh events in Call of Duty Mobile have definitely kept players engaged. A new event called ‘Solstice Awakened’ was recently added to the game. The event provides players with an opportunity to get various rewards that they can redeem from the Exchange Center, present in the events tab. Click here to read about the Exchange Center in COD Mobile.

Exchange Center

There are three tokens or items present in the event that enable players to redeem various rewards. They are Petrol, Ration and Toilet Paper. In this article, we will talk about ‘Petrol’ and its availability in COD Mobile.

How to get Petrol in COD Mobile

At a moment, two out of the three tokens will be available for players to obtain: Ration and Toilet Paper. Garena, on their Instagram account, also released the schedule for availability of items.

Schedule (Picture Courtesy: COD Mobile Garena/Instagram)

Petrol will be available on the following days and in specific modes & maps. Here are the details regarding this token:

19th July – Gulag Mode

20th July – Gulag Mode

21st July – Gulag Mode

23rd July – Rust Map

26th July – Saloon Map

27th July – Saloon Map

28th July – Saloon Map

30th July – Highrise Map

Players will get Petrol by killing foes in the maps/modes mentioned above on the respective days. They can also check the above photo to know about the availability of other items.

The Solstice Awakened event

As mentioned above, this is the new event that has been added to COD Mobile. The featured event began on 17th July and will end on 30th July. So players have some time to gather up the items required to redeem various rewards present through this event. It is also a great opportunity for players to obtain multiple skins and more.