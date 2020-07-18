COD Mobile: How to get free CP in July 2020

Like any other multiplayer game on the mobile platform, Call of Duty Mobile has an in-game currency named CP, which enables players to avail various in-game items. Players can buy bundles, crates and much more using CP, and also the battle pass of the game.

Most of the player base of COD Mobile desires to obtain such items. In this article, we discuss a few ways through which players can obtain CP for free. There aren’t instant methods of obtaining CP, i.e., it cannot be obtained just clicking a few buttons, and players have to spend some time performing certain tasks to get them.

How to get Free CP in COD Mobile in July 2020

#1 Swagbucks

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a renowned GPT (get-paid-to) website on which players have to complete certain tasks like surveys and quizzes to get ‘SB.’ These SB can be utilised to obtain gift-cards of several e-commerce websites, using which players can purchase Google Play gift cards. These gift cards, in turn, can be used to buy CP in COD Mobile. However, some regions might have a direct option for the Google Play giftcard.

#2 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion reward (Picture Courtesy: Google Playstore)

Google Opinion Rewards is hands down one of the best ways to get CP in COD Mobile for free. All that the player has to do to is download the application and fill in basic details. Then they will have to answer a short and simple survey to get Google Play Credit or balance, which can be used to purchase CP. The frequency and amount of credit varies from user to user.

#3 ySense

YSense

It is also a GPT site, and is similar to Swagbucks in terms of functioning. Players, likewise, have to perform certain tasks to get various rewards. They can withdraw using Google Play Giftcard (usually for the selected region) or an e-commerce voucher, which can be used to purchase the Google Play Giftcard, via which CP can be obtained.

There are several other GPT sites like Idle-empire, PrizeRebel and Grab points, and also several apps like poll pay that players can use to get CP for free in COD Mobile. It is just a matter of preference.

