A game developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision, Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) has brought various original modes from the main series of Call of Duty games into the mobile platform. This is is one of the reasons behind the monumental growth and success of the game, which has now crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

COD Mobile also consists of several eye-catching skins, exclusive bundles and crates that players can get from the in-game store. Most of these exclusive items can be obtained by using the in-game currency, called CP or COD Points.

Players long for these items, so they have to purchase the in-game currency by spending out of their pockets to get their hands on these offerings. In this article, we talk about how players can buy CP in COD Mobile.

How to purchase CP in COD Mobile?

Players can follow these steps if they wish to purchase CP in COD Mobile.

Step 1: Open the game and click on the store option present on the bottom left of the main screen.

Step 2: Find the CP tab in the store and press on the same.

Step 3: Various top-ups of CP appear, and players can click on the desired option.

Step 4: They can then purchase the in-game currency using Google Play Balance.

Users can also use CP to purchase the Season 8 Battle Pass. There are two options that can be availed, the Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus, which cost 220 CP and 520 CP, respectively.

