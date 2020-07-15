COD Mobile 1.0.15 APK for Android: Download Link

COD Mobile has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in the world and has crossed over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Season 8 of COD Mobile has commenced and has brought in various new features and characteristics to the game. Players can get the game via the APK and OBB file. In this article, we explain how players can download COD Mobile APK.

COD Mobile APK download link

The XAPK file can be downloaded from this link. It is a combination of both the APK file as well as the OBB and players do not need to download it separately.

Players can follow the steps below to install the game on their device:

Step 1: Download the XAPK file from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Rename the file with .zip extension and extract the files. Players will receive two files - APK and OBB.

Step 3: After the download is over, install the APK file. Do not run the game after the installation.

Step 4: When the installation is complete, the players have to copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.activision.callofduty.shooter (they would have to create a folder if one isn’t available).

Step 5: Players can now open the game after copying the OBB files. They can relish all the new features added to the game.

It is to be noted that the 'Install from unknown source' setting should be enabled. Players can also use APKPure's client in order to download and install the game.

Season 8 in COD Mobile

As mentioned above, Season 8 of COD Mobile has brought in a lot of new content. Some of the new features include a new map called Highrise and a new mode called Juggernaut Mode.

In addition, the game has added two limited-time events where players can complete the required tasks to obtain various rewards, ranging from various credits to skins.

