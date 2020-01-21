COD Mobile: How to buy Season 3 Battle Pass in Call of Duty Mobile

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Season 3 Battle Pass

The much-anticipated update of Call of Duty Mobile has finally arrived, and the game has already received a whole new Season 3 battle pass. The latest update also brings a bunch of new additions like new Scrapyard map, Rapid fire mode, and more. Moreover, some limited-time modes are also introduced, which can be found under both the multiplayer as well as the battle royale segment.

Now, everyone knows that the new battle pass is the main highlight of this update and a lot of players are still unfamiliar with the purchase process. Here's an essential guide for COD Mobile players on how to buy Season 3 battle pass in Call of Duty Mobile.

Steps:

Open Call of Duty Mobile in your device.

Visit S3 Battle pass in the extreme right of the lobby.

Click on buy premium pass.

Choose the appropriate version.

Complete the payment via listed online gateways.

Enjoy the new battle pass once the transaction gets completed.

Note: Close all the background apps to have a safe transaction

Premium vs Premium Plus

COD Mobile's Season 3 update is featured with two editions of battle pass titled as 'Premium' and 'Premium Plus' and both of them offer different perks to the users. The basic version cost around 560 CP whereas the plus version of the battle pass can be purchased for 1280 CP.