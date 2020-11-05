COD Mobile: List of all the in-game ranks

COD Mobile has been in high demand in the Indian esports community after the PUBG Mobile ban in the country.

Like most games of the genre, COD Mobile has a rank tier system that classifies each player according to their in-game skills and credibility.

There are two rank systems in COD Mobile, one for the multiplayer mode and the other for the battle royale mode. The ranks present in the game are the same for both modes.

In this article, we discuss all the rank tiers available in COD Mobile and how they are classified.

Explained: All the in-game ranks in COD Mobile

1) Rookie

The first rank tier in COD Mobile is Rookie. It is the lowest rank tier in the game, and players have to pass 5 levels to reach the next tier.

Rookie I 1-200 Point, Reward 1 Unit Weapon XP Card

Rookie II 201-400 Point Rank, Reward 1 Unit Weapon XP Card

Rookie III 401-600 Point Rank, Reward 1 Unit Double Weapon XP Card Season Reward 1 Unit Weapon XP Card

Rookie IV 601-800 Point Rank, Reward 1 Unit Double Weapon XP Card Season Reward 1 Unit Weapon XP Card

Rookie V 801-1000 Point Rank, Reward 1 Unit Double Weapon XP Card Season Reward 1 Unit Weapon XP Card

2) Veteran

The Veteran rank is unlocked only after a player surpasses Rookie V in COD Mobile. Similar to the Rookie rank, the Veteran rank also has 5 levels that must be passed.

Veteran I 1001-1200 Point, Reward 2 Unit Weapon XP Card

Veteran II 1201-1400 Point, Season Reward 3 Unit Weapon XP Card

Veteran III 1401-1600 Point, Season Reward 3 Unit Weapon XP Card

Veteran IV 1601-1800 Point, Season Reward 3 Unit Weapon XP Card

Veteran V 1801-2000 Point, Season Reward 4 Unit Weapon XP Card

3) Elite

The next rank tier in COD Mobile is Elite. Players in this rank are usually considered good players with decent credibility and skill points.

Elite I 2001-2200 Point, Reward 4 Unit Weapon XP Card

Elite II 2201-2400 Point, Season Reward 4 Unit Weapon XP Card

Elite III 2401-2600 Point, Season Reward 4 Unit Weapon XP Card

Elite IV 2601-2800 Point, Season Reward 5 Unit Weapon XP Card

Elite V 2801-3000 Point, Season Reward 5 Unit Weapon XP Card

4) Pro

The Pro rank tier consists of skilled COD Mobile players. Reaching the Pro tier is quite an achievement for beginners in the BR genre. Like the other tiers, players have to pass the next 5 levels to reach the next tier.

Pro I 3001-3300, Reward 5 Unit Weapon XP Card

Pro II 3301-3600, Season Reward 5 Unit Weapon XP Card

Pro III 3601-3900, Season Reward 5 Unit Weapon XP Card

Pro IV 3901-4200, Season Reward 6 Unit Weapon XP Card

Pro V 4201-4500, Season Reward 6 unit Weapon XP Card

5) Master

The Master rank is the second-highest tier in COD Mobile and is an honorable position for any player to achieve.

Master I 4501-4900 Point, Reward 6 Unit Weapon XP Card

Master II 4901-5300 Point, Season Reward 6 Unit Weapon XP Card

Master III 5301-5700 Point, Season Reward 6 Unit Weapon XP Card

Master IV 5701-6100 Point, Season Reward 6 Unit Weapon XP Card

Master V 6101-6500 Point, Season Reward 6 Unit Weapon XP Card

6) Legendary

Legendary is the highest rank in COD Mobile and is considered to be the absolute achievement for any player. It also the most difficult tier to reach in the game.