COD Mobile: Mortal streams COD Mobile for the first time

PUBG Mobile YouTuber Mortal

PUBG Mobile's star YouTuber Mortal streamed his first live gameplay of the famous game COD Mobile on 20th February. He is easily one of the most popular figures in the PUBG Mobile and mobile-gaming community in India.

The 22-year-old usually streams PUBG Mobile and has a high number of viewers and fans watching his live gameplay. He is on the verge of reaching four million subscribers on YouTube - a figure which substantiates his immense growth as a content creator.

Mortal is new to COD Mobile, and he was trying to figure out the mechanics of the game in the initial moments of his live-stream. He played really well considering he mostly streams PUBG. The live-stream was entertaining to watch and Mortal’s squad along with 8bit Rebel, Regaltos, 8bit Beg4Mercy and ScoutOP also joined the stream. The squad won their first team deathmatch an hour into the live action and overall had a lot of fun.

COD Mobile is famous but is not played as much as PUBG Mobile. Now that a big mobile streamer like Mortal has played the game on his channel, it could garner a lot of attention. Mortal previously uploaded a video of COD Mobile on his channel, but this was his first live-stream of the game.