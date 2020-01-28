COD Mobile News: January's latest community update for Call of Duty Mobile is live now

Call of Duty Mobile

Timi Studios released its new community update for Call of Duty Mobile on the 24th of January, which brings both minor and major changes in the game. With the arrival of the latest update, the game receives new event rewards, amendments in UI, and some alteration in the Ranking system. The officials stated in their Reddit Post:

Crimson Rush Draw, collection events, and more live now for Lunar New Year! #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/573Vyv6ekf — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 25, 2020

"We were thrilled to see your responses to the new Battle Pass, Scrapyard, Warfare, and all of the new content! Our teams are always head down pushing forward towards new content for later this season, upcoming events, or the next version, and at the same time we are always looking to take our time on each release to gather feedback and utilize all of that for future releases."

The officials have also published the complete list of events breaking out in the game. Here is the full look at everything currently running or coming soon in COD Mobile:

1/20 – 2/09 ~ Lunar Festival Events

Lunar Festival Events 1/24 – 1/30 ~ One Shot One Kill Mode

One Shot One Kill Mode 1/24 – 2/2 ~ Crimson Rush Draw

Crimson Rush Draw 1/27 – 2/2 ~ Sticks & Stones Mode

Lunar Event

Besides this, the Lunar Festival in China is still on, and to celebrate this special occasion; the developers have also introduced Lunar Festival Event in the game. Running from: (1.19 – 2.08 PST / 1.20 – 2.09 UTC), the players can get PDW-57 – Lunar New Year weapon skin by logging into the game.

