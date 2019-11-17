COD Mobile News: Leaks suggest new Operator Skills, Emotes & Character in Call of Duty Mobile Battle Pass Season 2

Call of Duty Mobile.

The release date of Season 2 in Call of Duty Mobile has been announced officially and a bunch of new features and enhancements will be out in the next major update. Before the beginning of Battle Pass Season 2, CODM fans will experience the most awaited Zombie Mode, which will roll out on the 22nd of November

Battle Pass Season 2 Begin Date: 25, November 2019

Before the beginning of Season 2, some leaks about the battle pass 2 have been uncovered, and a stack of surprising content is spotted. Season 2 will introduce cutting edge stylish characters that will operate on new emotes and outfits.

So here are some leaks for Call of Duty Mobile Season 2:

New Weapon Operator Skills

New Operator Skills

Tracker : A new operator power which can automatically lock the aim of weapon onto the enemy. Players need to gain weapon experience in order to unlock these operator skills.

: A new operator power which can automatically lock the aim of weapon onto the enemy. Players need to gain weapon experience in order to unlock these operator skills. Dead Shot: Another operator skill that has been leaked out is particular for the Sniper category. After unlocking this one, a sniper rifle can shoot heat tracking bullets. Now what this exact heat tracking is, it is not yet known.

Another operator skill that has been leaked out is particular for the Sniper category. After unlocking this one, a sniper rifle can shoot heat tracking bullets. Now what this exact heat tracking is, it is not yet known. Dynamic Armor: Will create an active shield around the player body.

New Character

New Character

The character that has been leaked out represents a well dressed security guard in uniform. The character is holding a shield in the left hand and assualt rifle in the right one. It is expected that it would be exclusively available for the battle pass holders only. Battle Pass Holders can claim this after reaching a precise level.

New emotes

Till now for the emotes section, only two of them have been leaked out which are dabbing and chest thumping.

Dabbing

Chest Thumping

These leaks have been sourced from the Mr. Ghost Gaming Youtube Channel. Although, it is not confirmed yet that which of these things will come in Season 2.

