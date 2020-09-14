COD Mobile: Night mode maps are coming to the game soon

The release of Season 10 'The Hunt' update in COD Mobile saw the game developers make several amendments to the title. The list of patch notes includes a new Battle Pass, Echo weapon and two new maps.
A few days later, a Reddit user lauded the efforts put by the game developers into the latest update and asked them about their plans to release night mode Multiplayer and Battle Royale maps. The COD Mobile officials responded to the query with a single word, sending fans into an absolute frenzy.
Activision confirms the release of night mode maps in COD Mobile Multiplayer and Battle Royale mode
During the release of the community update on September 9, the devs showcased many significant changes that are released in the game. Despite the official announcement, a Reddit user asked on the official COD Mobile's subreddit:
"Thanks for the awesome content and... are there any plans for night mode MP and BR maps?"
In response to the question, COD Mobile Official simply said: 'Yes.'
In battle royale games like COD Mobile, developers usually feature day mode maps. However, this would be the first time that COD Mobile devs will introduce night mode maps.
Many Twitter and Reddit users have reacted to the Activision's response and here's a look at some of them:
The developers are likely to release these night mode maps on the eve of Halloween. However, the roll-out period is just based on speculation and has no official confirmation yet.
In the latest Season 10 update, COD Mobile received two new maps – Terminal and Pine. Terminal has been added to the multiplayer map pool while Pine is a 2v2 map, exclusive to the gunfight mode.Published 14 Sep 2020, 07:39 IST