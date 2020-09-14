COD Mobile: Night mode maps are coming to the game soon

The release of Season 10 'The Hunt' update in COD Mobile saw the game developers make several amendments to the title. The list of patch notes includes a new Battle Pass, Echo weapon and two new maps.

A few days later, a Reddit user lauded the efforts put by the game developers into the latest update and asked them about their plans to release night mode Multiplayer and Battle Royale maps. The COD Mobile officials responded to the query with a single word, sending fans into an absolute frenzy.

Activision confirms the release of night mode maps in COD Mobile Multiplayer and Battle Royale mode

During the release of the community update on September 9, the devs showcased many significant changes that are released in the game. Despite the official announcement, a Reddit user asked on the official COD Mobile's subreddit:

"Thanks for the awesome content and... are there any plans for night mode MP and BR maps?"

In response to the question, COD Mobile Official simply said: 'Yes.'

During our September 9 community update, the devs revealed some of the changes that will be coming later in Season 10: The Hunt, we can also confirm that there are plans for night-time maps – both in regular multiplayer and the battle royale. pic.twitter.com/Wlcp9CXAEU — r/CallofDutyMobile 🍥 (@BetaCODMobile) September 12, 2020

In battle royale games like COD Mobile, developers usually feature day mode maps. However, this would be the first time that COD Mobile devs will introduce night mode maps.

Many Twitter and Reddit users have reacted to the Activision's response and here's a look at some of them:

Ohhh nooo no no no there some much campers in daylight imagine night time 💀 — trini_Savage🇹🇹🇺🇸 (@Wetmankima) September 12, 2020

I think if night mode comes, thermal binoculars will also come. — Furkan (@Furkan12309402) September 13, 2020

Are you kidding me. Super excited for the stuff. — Fareed_F5 (@fareed_f5) September 12, 2020

The developers are likely to release these night mode maps on the eve of Halloween. However, the roll-out period is just based on speculation and has no official confirmation yet.

In the latest Season 10 update, COD Mobile received two new maps – Terminal and Pine. Terminal has been added to the multiplayer map pool while Pine is a 2v2 map, exclusive to the gunfight mode.