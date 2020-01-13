COD Mobile: Rapid Fire Mode coming in the Season 3 update of Call of Duty Mobile

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Rapid Fire Mode

Timi Studios, the developers of famous Battle Royale game Call of Duty Mobile, has started delivering some hints about the upcoming Season 3 update. While most of the content has already been released in Garena Call of Duty Mobile servers, the new content is yet to arrive in the global servers of the game.

Also see: Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 release date and battle pass rewards leaks

After introducing the patch update on 9th of January, the staff team posted on Reddit and gave a glimpse about their next major update scheduled in January. From the last few days, a bunch of leaks have been surfaced online, and the Call of Duty Mobile team announced another major thing coming in the next update.

Rapid Fire Mode

Rapid Fire is the new mode arriving in the much anticipated COD Mobile Season 3 update. According to the officials, it is a remastered version of the classic multiplayer mode with some minor changes in the rules. Rapid Fire mode is a paced version of the 5v5 multiplayer match in which players will have everything infinite.

In the start of the round, players can choose any weapon combo like the old version where the weapon ammo will be set to infinite. Moreover, the rest of the things like explosive grenades, operator skills and scorestreaks can be used immediately one after another without any limits. The duration of a single match is 10 minutes, and the team who will attain 65 points will be declared as the winner of the round.

Rapid Fire Mode will be available for a limited time period on the launch of Season 3. Anyone can test this upcoming mode by navigating to the multiplayer segment. For full details, click here to check out their official Reddit post regarding the same.