COD Mobile redeem codes for October 2023 are here. By redeeming these codes, players can earn Operator skins, weapon camos, blueprints, gun buddies, and more to improve their level in the game. The codes mentioned here can help you get some of these rewards.

Activision regularly sends amazing redeem codes your way. These codes be redeemed to can earn free rewards and level up faster. This article lists all of them provided for October 2023.

Complete list of COD Mobile redeem codes in October

COD Mobile redeem codes are like tokens for gamers from the developers. They release some of these amazing promotions every few months that can help gamers earn highly rewarding in-game items. However, it is noteworthy that while some of these codes can work indefinitely, others will only work for a limited number of users or a certain period of time.

COD Mobile redeem codes can only be used once per account. There is no way to confirm the availability of a code beforehand other than going through the redemption process.

Active COD Mobile redeem codes

CLARZBZ7UE

CLAVZBZEFH

CLTDZBZXGA

CKKLZBZGCF

CJLLZBZ6QC

CJQTZBZRW3

CJRDZBZXMC

CJRBZBZWTG

CJQRZBZMH9

CJRCZBZV8G

CJLKZBZ6UF

CJHFZBZFF7

CGFJZBZ3QT

CGFKZBZ5GK

CGFLZBZDG7

CGCDZBZCDM

CGPGZBZJAC

CDNKZBZJBC

CIVQZBZMD8

CIVRZBZKD7

CIVOZBZX96

CIVPZBZHBV

CIRCZBZQ68

CINUZBZNE6

CIKQZBZJJV

CIKPZBZ3VG

CIQUZBZQJH

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

170TSIINDQ9UZ

FFPLOJEUFHSI

CIDHZBZAUE

CIDGZBZWHP

CIDFZBZHMB

CIDEZBZP7R

CIDFZBZHMB

CIDEZBZP7R

CIDJZBZ39X

CIDIZBZ6VS

CHUIZBZGR6

CHUHZBZUWR

CHUJZBZPG5

CHUGZBZDEG

CHUFZBZW5J

CHUEZBZKHR

CIDDZBZA9A

CHUDZBZ6UF

CHUCZBZATR

CHUBZBZA6N

CICPZBZT47

CHNGZBZNNV

CHV0ZBZ86T

CHVNZBZHCT

CHVMZBZHQB

CHNEZBZFTR

CHNDZBZDG8

CHNBZBZSS5

CHNCZBZHUS

CDNIZBZXSD

It is essential to note that these codes can be redeemed only in October and will expire next month. Read on to find out how to redeem the COD Mobile codes provided.

How to redeem COD Mobile codes

The code redemption process in COD Mobile is quite straightforward. Follow these steps to get your rewards in the game:

Go to Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center website

Enter your UID

Type or paste in your code

Fill in the verification code

Press submit

Check your in-game mailbox to find the rewards

Note that your UID can be found in-game. All you need to do is press "BASIC" after pressing the player icon in the top-left corner of the home screen.

That is all you need to do to redeem COD Mobile codes for October 2023.

