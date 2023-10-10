COD Mobile redeem codes for October 2023 are here. By redeeming these codes, players can earn Operator skins, weapon camos, blueprints, gun buddies, and more to improve their level in the game. The codes mentioned here can help you get some of these rewards.
Activision regularly sends amazing redeem codes your way. These codes be redeemed to can earn free rewards and level up faster. This article lists all of them provided for October 2023.
Complete list of COD Mobile redeem codes in October
COD Mobile redeem codes are like tokens for gamers from the developers. They release some of these amazing promotions every few months that can help gamers earn highly rewarding in-game items. However, it is noteworthy that while some of these codes can work indefinitely, others will only work for a limited number of users or a certain period of time.
COD Mobile redeem codes can only be used once per account. There is no way to confirm the availability of a code beforehand other than going through the redemption process.
Active COD Mobile redeem codes
- CLARZBZ7UE
- CLAVZBZEFH
- CLTDZBZXGA
- CKKLZBZGCF
- CJLLZBZ6QC
- CJQTZBZRW3
- CJRDZBZXMC
- CJRBZBZWTG
- CJQRZBZMH9
- CJRCZBZV8G
- CJLKZBZ6UF
- CJHFZBZFF7
- CGFJZBZ3QT
- CGFKZBZ5GK
- CGFLZBZDG7
- CGCDZBZCDM
- CGPGZBZJAC
- CDNKZBZJBC
- CIVQZBZMD8
- CIVRZBZKD7
- CIVOZBZX96
- CIVPZBZHBV
- CIRCZBZQ68
- CINUZBZNE6
- CIKQZBZJJV
- CIKPZBZ3VG
- CIQUZBZQJH
- ARPM3LUJ0JF97
- 170TSIINDQ9UZ
- FFPLOJEUFHSI
- CIDHZBZAUE
- CIDGZBZWHP
- CIDFZBZHMB
- CIDEZBZP7R
- CIDJZBZ39X
- CIDIZBZ6VS
- CHUIZBZGR6
- CHUHZBZUWR
- CHUJZBZPG5
- CHUGZBZDEG
- CHUFZBZW5J
- CHUEZBZKHR
- CIDDZBZA9A
- CHUDZBZ6UF
- CHUCZBZATR
- CHUBZBZA6N
- CICPZBZT47
- CHNGZBZNNV
- CHV0ZBZ86T
- CHVNZBZHCT
- CHVMZBZHQB
- CHNEZBZFTR
- CHNDZBZDG8
- CHNBZBZSS5
- CHNCZBZHUS
- CDNIZBZXSD
It is essential to note that these codes can be redeemed only in October and will expire next month. Read on to find out how to redeem the COD Mobile codes provided.
How to redeem COD Mobile codes
The code redemption process in COD Mobile is quite straightforward. Follow these steps to get your rewards in the game:
- Go to Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center website
- Enter your UID
- Type or paste in your code
- Fill in the verification code
- Press submit
- Check your in-game mailbox to find the rewards
Note that your UID can be found in-game. All you need to do is press "BASIC" after pressing the player icon in the top-left corner of the home screen.
That is all you need to do to redeem COD Mobile codes for October 2023.
