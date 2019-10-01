COD: Mobile released on Android and iOS devices

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 18 // 01 Oct 2019, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Call of Duty:

Popular PC and console game Call of Duty's mobile version, COD: Mobile, has officially been released across the globe today and the free to play game is now accessible from both Android and iOS mobile devices.

Call of Duty: Mobile is a first-person shooter video game that centers around weapon-based combating across various locations, maps and gaming modes. The original PC version of Call of Duty was rolled out for the public in 2005. The beta version of COD: Mobile has been around for many months now and the wait is finally over.

Where to download Call of Duty: Mobile from?

The popular battle royale game's mobile version could be downloaded from the Google Play Store on Android devices and the App Store on iOS devices. APK versions of the game are available online, however, it is not advisable to download those as they are not authorized and are highly prone to harm one's device.

What are the minimum device requirements to play Call of Duty: Mobile?

The Call of Duty: Mobile app will be compatible with Android devices that have a minimum of 2GB RAM and a running Android version of 5.1 or upwards. As for iOS devices, the game will be supported by those with a running iOS version 9.0 or higher. Nonetheless, Call of Duty: Mobile will not be functionally supported on iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPod Touch as per Activision's official release.

Call of Duty: Mobile has now been released officially in various countries across the world except for Belgium, Vietnam and Mainland China.

Also read- COD Mobile: Android and iOS device requirements revealed

Stick with Sportskeeda to stay updated about COD: Mobile, PUBG News and other Video game news.