COD Mobile releases list of apps that will get you banned

A large number of players play COD Mobile, and some of these players use several third-party applications, usually to get an unfair advantage over other players. The developers have now prohibited using some of these application, and the players will be banned from using these tools.

Getting banned is one of the worst nightmares for players and if they do not want their account to be banned, they will have to follow the rules laid down by COD Mobile.

The anti-cheat system talks about the application that will get the players banned in the game. In this article, we will talk about the anti-cheat measures being taken by Activision.

COD Mobile: List of apps that will get you banned

Anti-cheat system of COD Mobile

The usage of the following applications are prohibited in COD Mobile:

#1 Any 3rd party application like crosshair apps or apps that enable the docking of Keyboard and mouse could land the players in trouble.

#2 Usage of any unsafe emulator or the emulator which bypass restrictions to play with the mobile users.

#3 Also, if the players use any kind of VPN to mask their IP will also be banned.

#4 Activision has a stringent policy against cheating, and any severe offence relating to hacks or cheats will be punished appropriately.

#5 The FAQ section of the game also states that the players will be banned for using the modified version of the game client.

#6 Any type of texture hack or the skin hacks are also not allowed.

The players can read the FAQ by clicking here.

So if the players wish to stay out of trouble, they should avoid any third-party applications at all cost.

