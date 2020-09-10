COD Mobile Season 10 latest update for Android: APK + OBB download link

Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 has finally drawn to a close, marking the beginning of the next one. As always, the developers of COD Mobile have added a plethora of new features and rewards to enhance the overall gaming experience for the players.

The developers of the game have also rolled out a new Battle Pass featuring various exciting rewards that can be claimed at different levels. In this article, we provide you the APK and OBB download links for the COD Mobile Season 10 update.

COD Mobile Season 10 update APK+OBB download

COD Mobile Season 10 update APK download link: Click here.

COD Mobile Season 10 update OBB download link: Click here.

How to download and install COD Mobile Season 10 update

Follow the steps given below to download and install COD Mobile Season 10 update:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if you haven't done it already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.activision.callofduty.shooter (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 5: After the file is copied, you can enjoy playing the game.

Make sure your phone has 4GB of free storage space. If you encounter an error message stating that 'there was an error parsing the package,' consider downloading the APK and OBB files again.

Overview of Season 10 Battle Pass

Season 10 Battle Pass

In the Season 10 Battle Pass, the users can obtain four new soldier skins: Mara – Valkyrie, Outrider – Amazonas, Makarov – Splinter, Mace – Tombstone.

COD Mobile players can purchase the Premium Pass for 220 CP and the Premium Pass Plus for 520 CP.

The players can read the official community update post of COD Mobile on Reddit by clicking here.