COD Mobile Season 11: Devs confirm absence of test servers as there are 'too many cool features'

COD Mobile was released over a year ago, and since then, has become one of the most prominent battle royale games on the mobile platform. It features a regular battle royale mode and several other exciting multiplayer modes.

The periodic updates by the developers bring in new maps and guns that keep this game fresh and exciting. This has also kept players from moving away, expanding the overall reach of this title. Season 10 of COD Mobile ending soon, and players and fans are excited for the arrival of the next season.

According to the latest community update, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 will arrive in mid-October. Since this game recently celebrated its first anniversary, the update is likely to bring several new and exciting features, as the developers surely have some plans rolled up their sleeves.

COD Mobile Season 11: No test servers this time so that the 'many cool features' remain a secret

Before every update, the developers release several iterations of the public test, or beta, servers. Payers test the new features and help fix any bugs, if any, before they get added to the game proper.

But this time, there was no news or update about the next test server, which left fans with a lot of questions.

In one of the recent community updates posted on the official subreddit on 18th September, the developers had this to say when asked about the test servers:

"Heya, no test server this time around. We have too many cool features and content drops in this next release for the anniversary that we want to remain secret."

A snippet of the reply

According to the post, the developers indeed have something in store, which they don’t want to reveal. It will be fascinating to see how players receive these cool features and content when they are officially added in COD Mobile.