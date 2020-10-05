COD Mobile Season 11: Everything we know so far

COD Mobile has become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform since its release over a year ago. One reason is that the developers of this game incorporate several new features with every update.

With Season 10 about to end soon, fans of Call of Duty: Mobile cannot wait for the arrival of the next season. This title recently celebrated its first anniversary, and is doing a CP (COD Points) giveaway on this occasion. Players can read more about this here.

In this article, we discuss everything we know about the COD Mobile Season 11 update.

COD Mobile Season 11 guide for players

Start date

The developers of the game have stated the following on the latest community update:

"We have a lot going on in October, and most of it is starting when we launch the next season in Mid-October."

It is expected that COD Mobile Season 11 will start on 15th October, with the latest featured event (Technogeek) in-game ending on 14th October.

Beta server

Before the start of every season, there is generally a beta test, where players get to try out the features before they get added to the update. However, this time, the developers have something special in mind, as seen from their reply when a player asked about the COD Mobile Season 11 test server:

Snippet from the reddit comment

They also stated that they wanted to keep the features a secret as part of a surprise for the anniversary update. Therefore, there will be no beta server for COD Mobile Season 11.

Also, in the recent community update on Reddit, the developers stated:

“Starting this weekend, we’ll start having a few social media posts trickle in about our anniversary season, and by next week we’ll start going full swing! We know we have said this multiple times about this next season, but we absolutely cannot wait to start sharing the truly ridiculous numbers of videos, trailers, screenshots, and teasers that we are preparing to launch into the world. We are almost there!”

So, players should follow COD Mobile on their social media platforms for announcements regarding Season 11:

COD Mobile Instagram: Click here

COD Mobile Twitter: Click here

👻 Something spooky lurks this way...



🔜 Coming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/PpZbLwBsVg — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 3, 2020

Leaks

There have been several leaks and speculations about the upcoming features in the game, including:

Alcatraz map

Night-mode map

Tracer bullets

New scorestreak

It is speculated that the theme for Season 11 is going to be Halloween.

You can watch the following videos to know more about the leaks:

