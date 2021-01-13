COD Mobile Season 14 test server: All you need to know

COD Mobile has grown immensely since its release in October 2019. The game incorporates various unique aspects that separate it from the other titles of the genre on the mobile platform.

Before introducing new features into the game, COD Mobile’s developers test them in a beta server/public test build. Recently, the Season 14 test build commenced, providing users with an opportunity to try out various new features.

According to the official Reddit post, this test build is technical in nature and has a smaller participation cap than the ones regularly held.

All details about the COD Mobile Season 14 test server

A snippet from the post

The post on Reddit read:

“Another build is here today, and this time around, we may have several more dropping throughout the month as we lead up to the next release.”

Here are the details provided about the build:

Start Date: January 11th (PT)

End Date: Not specified

Availability: Only for Android devices

Size: 2 GB

Player Cap: Limited to 5000 players (based on the first-come-first-serve basis)

Age Rating: 16+

All the information and player data collected in the test build will be deleted. The ongoing test server will primarily be testing the core aspects of COD Mobile, like the login process.

A new game mode has also been added, called Attack of the Undead 20, an amplified version of the renowned mode.

Attack of the Undead (Image via Garena COD Mobile / YouTube)

The test build is also separate from the global version client and will install as a separate application. Hence, gamers wouldn’t need to delete the primary COD Mobile app.

The developers also disclosed:

A snippet from the post

“Lastly, for all of you iOS players out there, you’ll be happy to know we are looking into some options around adding that to the mix for future tests. No promises yet, but we are working on it! Thank you to everyone who takes the time to assist us with this test, and if you have any questions or inquiries, feel free to reach out and ask!”

Players can click here to read the announcement of the test build on Reddit.

