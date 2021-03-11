COD Mobile Season 2: Battle Pass all tiers revealed, new shop section, and much more

COD Mobile Season 2 Day of Reckoning is live, and players can't seem to get enough of it. Packed with new operators, weapons, vehicles, and more, COD Mobile Season 2 is one of the biggest updates to hit the game so far.

The new battle pass tiers and rewards have been revealed for both free and premium tiers.

COD Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass tier rewards, new shop category, and more revealed

A peek at the 50 new Battle Pass tiers and rewards

COD Mobile Season 2's Battle Pass consists of 50 new tiers available for free and premium users with varying rewards. The rewards include new characters, weapons, blueprints, charms, and more.

For free users, the new assault rifle AS Val can be unlocked at tier 21. At tier 14, players can grab the new Napalm scorestreak for multiplayer. The Razorback and M21 EBR – Phantom Limb, Combat Axe – Gas Cloud, and a new camo series for BR are included for free as well.

Alex (from Modern Warfare) unlocks at Level 12 of the Battle Pass

Among the new characters, Alex from Modern Warfare can be unlocked at level 12, Brute unlocks at level 30, and players can get access to Mara when they reach level 50 of the battle pass.

Mara can be unlocked at level 50

The new "For You" section of the store gives players access to is a personalized weapon draw that is unique for each player based on their play style.

Another unique "For You" draw

The standard battle pass costs 220 COD Points, while the premium battle pass sets players back by 520 CP. The ability to purchase the battle pass without being forced to spend real money is a move that is sure to be appreciated by gamers everywhere.

