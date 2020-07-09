COD Mobile: Season 7 end date

Nishant

COD Mobile has carried forward the legacy of battle royale gaming quite successfully. Unlike other battle royale games, it has several other multiplayer modes that keep the players glued to the game. The popularity of COD Mobile is on the rise since its release last year. The game has come a long way since then.

COD Mobile Season 7 end date

The season 7 of COD Mobile began on 12th June and its end is just around the corner. The season will conclude on 10th July, i.e. tomorrow. After the end of the season, the players will not be able to claim the exclusive gun of the season ‘Chopper’. Players roughly have only some hours to get it. They can claim it by following some really simple steps.

Season 8 COD Mobile

Season 8 of the game will also commence in the global server tomorrow. The announcement regarding the same was made about two days ago. The players are already hyped for the new season. Many new features have already been teased by COD Mobile, one of them being a new map – ‘High Rise’.

In the next season, the battle pass is expected to cost the same, 220 CP for the premium pass and 520 for the premium pass plus.

Several leaks for the next season have also surfaced on the Internet. Multiple YouTubers have leaked many new skins of various guns. Season 8 of COD Mobile will also have a new weapon. Like the last season, it is expected that developers will bring a plethora of new features with the new season as well.

Every detail regarding the new season will be available tomorrow.