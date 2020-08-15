COD Mobile Season 9 patch notes: New soldiers, gun, map & more

Season 9 of COD Mobile has finally commenced, and by far, it is one of the largest and most significant updates in the game. With the addition of new features, the popularity of COD Mobile could rise even higher. The developers have made a lot of changes and completely revamped the game.

Here are the official patch notes of the COD Mobile Season 9 update.

COD Mobile Season 9 patch notes

Gunsmith

Choose from more than a hundred attachments when customising weapons! Update your favourite gun with new visuals and functional upgrades for a unique experience.

Each weapon has up to nine attachment slots, and more than 50 attachments and gun perks are available.

Earn attachments by upgrading your weapon level.

Legendary and Epic weapons are now Blueprints, which are variants of the base weapons that come with various cosmetic differences as well as curated pre-equipped attachments. These accessories are pre-equipped on each specific blueprint, without the need to level up the base weapon to unlock them.

Rare and Uncommon weapons are now camo options that can be equipped to base weapons.

Highest weapon level is shared across all unlocked weapons and Blueprints of that type. There is no more need to level up every weapon you receive.

Show off your own style with charms, stickers, reticles, and grindable camos.

Save your newly designed weapon as a customised choice in the loadout.

Weapon stats reflect the actual performance of the weapon.

Rank Series 6 runs from 8th August to 10th August

New ranked mode seasonal rewards

New epic blueprint: QQ9 - Eye Candy

New epic soldier: Tengu – Undead Crusade

New epic frame: Bomber Frame

New Battle Pass available on August 16th

New Premium Battle Pass rewards

New Epic Soldiers: Reznov; Nikto – Stronghold; Richtofen; Lev Kravchenko – Soviet Dragon

New Epic Blueprints: Chopper – Fortress; Kilo Bolt-Action – Lazarus; QQ9 – Trendsetter; Striker – Aeronaut

New Legendary Calling Card: Take Cover

New “Battle Dressed” themed items

New Free Battle Pass rewards

New base Marksman Rifle: Kilo Bolt-Action – A lethal lightweight marksman rifle that can take the enemy down with one shot

New Scorestreak: Shield Turret – A manually-operated shielded turret that can be deployed on most surfaces

New event rewards

New challenges and missions with new rewards

New Lethal equipment: Thermite – Sticks to any surface and burns over time upon impact

New Solider: Nikolai Belinski

New Epic blueprints: MSMC – Rosie; ICR-1 – Retro Nuclear

New Perk: Amped – Take advantage of faster primary weapon swap and launcher reload speed (excluding swapping to pistol and melee)

Multiplayer

New Featured Game Mode – 10v10

Available for Team Death Match, Domination

Available in Shipment, Takeoff, Meltdown, Crossfire

New map

Shipment, a Call of Duty classic, is now available! Dash through cargo containers in this action-packed fan favorite.

Available for: Team Death Match, Domination, Free-For-All, Hardpoint, Gunfight, Ultra Rapid Fire, 1v1, Kill Confirmed, Team Death Match 10v10

Battle Royale

All weapons in BR mode now perform the same as their multiplayer versions. You can modify and customise weapons in the BR loadout and acquire them from airdrops.

New Areas – Check out the four new areas added to Battle Royale: Radar Base, Dormitory, Outpost, and Camp.

New Weapons – New Battle Royale weapons of all rarities added. The higher the rarity, the more attachments, which cannot be dropped or equipped to another gun.

New Attachments – Augment your Battle Royale weapons with gun mods. More than ten new mods to try. Gun mods can be dropped or equipped to other firearms.

New Items – Armor Plate: Recover armour durability by 50%. Use armour plates to repair your vest.

Improvements and optimisations

Minor changes and improvements have also been made to the multiplayer mode, Battle Royale, ranked matches, and system.

(All the patch notes have been taken from the official post on the subreddit of COD Mobile)

Players can read the complete patch notes, which includes all the minor changes, on COD Mobile's official subreddit by clicking here..

