COD Mobile test server: All you need to know

The developers of COD Mobile have brought in a plethora of new content with the Season 8 update. While some of the players are yet to try all the features available, the developers have already announced the release date of the public test build.

The public test build was scheduled to arrive soon after the start of Season 8 in COD Mobile. The time has come, and the public test build has commenced. In this article, we discuss all the details available regarding the build.

What is the COD Mobile test server?

Test servers or beta servers enable the players to try out all the new features of the game before they are released. The developers then work on the feedback from the players and try to perfect the game. They try to rectify all the bugs and glitches that may cause a problem in the global version.

The test servers of COD Mobile will be open only for Android users. First 40000 players who register to take part in the test build will be able to try the latest features of the game.

The developers have already made an announcement on their Reddit account regarding the test build. Players can read the announcement by clicking here.

In the Reddit post, it is stated that a new feature named Gunsmith will be introduced to COD Mobile. Hence, players can try this feature by taking part in the test build. The build will last only for eight days and will go on from 15th July (PST) to 23rd July (PST).

Some general tips for downloading the build:

The test build will be installed as another application and will not affect the progress in the global version of the game.