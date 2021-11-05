COD Mobile: Top 5 leaks from Season 10 Test Server

COD Mobile has opened up the test server for Season 10 and further reviewed all the new content that will be added gradually in the coming months after Season 9 is concluded.

The test server is public and all players can hop on it at a specific time given the strength of the server is not reached. Gameplay content for future seasons is added there so players can test it out in real time gameplay and offer their reviews on the items.

There are new weapons, tactical grenades, maps and much more to go through in the test server. Here are the top 5 things to look forward to in Season 10 of COD Mobile.

New weapons, maps and more coming to COD Mobile Season 10 later this month

5) New functional weapons

Five new weapons could be spotted on the new test server for Season 10 but only two of them will make it to next season. P90 SMG, PKM-LMG, Dragonauv sniper rifle, D13 Sector Launcher and Nunchuks melee. Players can expect the P90 and the Nunchuks to make it to the game in Season 10.

The P90 is a popular weapon in the Call of Duty franchise and might make a hard shift on the existing meta because of its high damage capability in close range.

4) New map from Modern Warfare 2019

Vacant from Modern Warfare 2019 was spotted in the opening menu of the test server in COD Mobile. Hovec Sawmill is also expected to be added to the game either in Season 10 or in the last week of Season 9 that will see the legendary HG-40 drop in CODM.

Vacant from MW 2019 is a small multiplayer map that will provoke close range gunfights in its three lanes. Expect to see gunfight mode and sniper rifle duels on this map.

3) New tactical: Decoy grenade

Decoy grenades from the Call of Duty Cold War have been spotted in the game and players will find this equipment to be more amusing than useful.

VishuCODM(Artery - Nosferatu 😈😈) @VishuCODMobile

It Create Bullet Gun Sound and Grenade Throw Sound to Confusing the Enemies..

#CODM #CoDMobile #CallofDuty Here's The New Tactical Decoy Grenade Gameplay on CODM Test Server..It Create Bullet Gun Sound and Grenade Throw Sound to Confusing the Enemies.. Here's The New Tactical Decoy Grenade Gameplay on CODM Test Server..It Create Bullet Gun Sound and Grenade Throw Sound to Confusing the Enemies..#CODM #CoDMobile #CallofDuty https://t.co/z3Tzc5Apol

The decoy grenade is used to confuse the opponent and lose direction of gunfire so that they can be caught off-guard. Might be useful in Search and Destroy matches in COD Mobile.

2) New operator from Call of Duty Vanguard: Friggs

COD Mobile players have a chance at obtaining the Friggs operator from COD Vanguard after the title is released tomorrow.

Activision plans to release the character as part of a promotional event and details on how to unlock the character will be updated in the coming days.

1) Delete resources option

Players will be able to delete maps, characters, and modes from the game that they do not wish to play and bring down the size of the application considerably.

The size of the game is currently above 10 GB, and it is quite painstaking to download all the resources with every major update. Graphics and HD audio resources can be deleted as well.

Season 10 of COD Mobile releases on November 18, 2021.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

