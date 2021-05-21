COD Mobile vs Battlegrounds Mobile India: System requirements of the two games compared

Indian PUBG Mobile fans are overjoyed, as after a long exile Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be releasing in the country. COD Mobile, another popular first-person shooter BR title, has also grown extensively since PUBG Mobile's ban in India in September 2020.

As fans await the release of BGMI, Google Play Store has released its system requirements for Android devices.

This article will compare the system requirements of Battlegrounds Mobile India and COD Mobile to analyze their performance on Android devices.

System requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Requires a stable internet connection.



BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements:

Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.



As per Google Play Store's description,

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM."

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 and above

RAM - 2 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above

Download size: Unknown (Yet to be released)

System requirements for COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements:

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above

RAM - 2 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 610 equivalent or above

Download size: 2.7 GB

Which will be a better performer on 2 GB RAM Android devices?

Based on similar minimum system specifications for 2 GB RAM Android devices, both Battlegrounds Mobile India and COD Mobile are playable on low-end devices.

However, none of these titles can perform decently on a low-budget device. Since Battlegrounds Mobile India is a variant of PUBG Mobile, it will include the same resourceful, high-quality gameplay graphics.

These high-end graphics demand strong and robust hardware to perform optimally.

After running these games for a few minutes, the processor may heat up and generate laggy and choppy frame rates on low-end devices.

However, on a 4 GB RAM device, both BGMI and COD Mobile can run decently with a frame rate of 45-50 FPS with moderate graphics settings.

Verdict

COD Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India are resource-intensive titles, and hence, it is safer to say that none of them will perform smoothly on 2 GB RAM devices. Players will need at least 3 GB RAM devices or above to get a decent gameplay experience.

Regarding gameplay and graphics, though BGMI has not been released yet, from its original variant, PUBG Mobile, it can be concluded that COD Mobile has much better graphic map detailings and frame textures than either of the former titles.

Note: As Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be released, this article is just a speculation-based analysis of how well the title might perform on 2 GB RAM devices compared to COD Mobile.