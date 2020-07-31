COD Mobile vs Free Fire: 3 major differences

COD Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most excellent games on the mobile platform. Both have amassed a humongous and loyal player base. However, in terms of the number of downloads on Google Play Store, Free Fire is way ahead compared to any other battle royale game.

In this article, we discuss three of the significant differences between Call of Duty Mobile and Garena Free Fire.

COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Three major differences

#1 Class vs Characters/Pets

Pets in Free Fire

Pets and characters in Free Fire have various abilities that aid players! Most characters and pets have to be purchased from the in-game store. In contrast, COD Mobile has several classes that players can select before starting a battle royale match.

Every class comes with its equipment, and for example, the medic class has a medical station, which reduces the time for healing. When it comes to obtaining the character class, once players have unlocked a character class, they can choose it before the match begins.

#2 Maps

Maps in the games

In terms of maps for the battle royale mode, Free Fire is ahead of COD Mobile. It currently offers the following maps – Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory, while there is only one battle royale map – Isolated – in COD Mobile.

However, when it comes to the multiplayer mode, COD Mobile offers over 17 maps.

#3 Graphics and Number of Players

COD Mobile has better graphics

COD Mobile features 100 players in a battle royale match, while Free Fire has only 50. Also, the graphics of COD Mobile are better. However, for many, the smaller size of the game offsets the graphics and number of players.