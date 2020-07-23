PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are two of the most highly-rated games in the mobile segment. Both of these games have over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. They provide the players with a lot of weapons that are classified into various categories.

One of the most popular categories in PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile is the Assault Rifles category.

COD Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Assault Rifles

Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile

As mentioned earlier, there are tonnes of weapons in PUBG Mobile for the players to choose from. The Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile use 5.56mm and 7.62mm ammunition. G36C is exclusive to Vikendi, whereas QBZ95 is exclusive to Sanhok. The game features about 10 ARs, namely:

AKM

AUG A3

Beryl M762

G36C

Groza

M16A4

M416

Mk47 Mutant

QBZ95

SCAR-L

Assault Rifles in COD Mobile

Like PUBG Mobile, the ARs in COD Mobile also use 5.62mm and 7.62mm rounds. Since there is only a single battle royale map, there is no question of map exclusive weapons. Here is the list of ARs in the battle royale mode:

M4

Type 25

M16

AK117

AK-47

ASM10

Man-O-War

Even though it might appear that COD Mobile has much lesser ARs to offer, it should not be forgotten that several weapons in the game are only exclusive to multiplayer modes.

In COD Mobile multiplayer modes like Hardline, Team Deathmatch and Domination, there is no ammo type for the weapons.

Initially, it might appear that AK-47 and AKM are the same. However, both of them are different and based on real-life weapons with the same name. Likewise, M16A4 is a variant of the M16.

