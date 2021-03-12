COD Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices in 2021?

COD Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are three of the most popular mobile gaming titles in the world.

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire have been designed for low-end devices (1 GB or 2 GB RAM). Meanwhile, COD Mobile has bulkier graphics and requires greater device optimization.

This article will discuss the minimum specs, gameplay style and graphics of all three titles to determine which is a better game for 2 GB RAM devices in 2021.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

COD Mobile

Here are the minimum requirements of COD Mobile as per the official website:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above.

Gameplay style

All three titles have a battle royale theme and share similar basic gameplay mechanics.

However, while battle royale games in PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire see 60 and 50 players landing on the battleground, respectively, COD Mobile's battle royale games feature 100 players landing on an island to battle it out against one another.

A battle royale match in COD Mobile takes around 30-35 minutes to complete. Meanwhile, a battle royale match in PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire lasts for 15-17 minutes.

Graphics

Free Fire has a vibrant color scheme but fails to provide a realistic touch. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile Lite is realistic just like PUBG Mobile. It has great textures and better color contrast for each frame.

COD Mobile, on the other hand, has the best graphics among the three. It offers rich textures, high map detailing, high contrast frames, depth shadows and better optimization.

Conclusion: Who is better?

As mentioned previously, COD Mobile is bulkier and requires greater device optimization to run smoothly. It is, therefore, not the best game for 2 GB RAM phones.

Meanwhile, Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite are great choices for 2 GB RAM phones. They can perform seamlessly on these devices. However, if players want more unique in-game features, Free Fire is the best option for them.

Note: This article reflects the individual view of the writer.