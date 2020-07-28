COD Mobile: What is the 'Getting Version Info' error?

COD Mobile is an online first-person shooter game which is popular among the masses. The game receives regular updates that include a lot of newer content and has not only managed to retain the majority of its existing player base, but also attract a lot of new players. COD Mobile is available on both the Android and iOS platforms and can be installed from the respective app stores.

'Getting Version Info' error in COD Mobile

Recently, Android and iOS users faced an in-game error — Getting Version Info. Due to this, they weren't able to play the game. Several users reported that the game was stuck in a loading loop with 'Getting Version Info' displayed on the loading screen.

Peculiarly, not everyone faced this problem, and many were able to log in without issues. To fix this, some of the players even tried reinstalling the game, but to no avail.

Game stuck in Getting Version Info loop [Picture Courtesy: u/urbanishdc (Reddit)]

Many of them also relentlessly posted about this error on the official subreddit and Discord server of COD Mobile.

A 256 MB update was rolled out today [Picture Courtesy: u/orflink (Reddit)]

The developers have finally looked into this matter, and a 256 MB update was rolled out today to fix this error.

The glitch/error has been fixed with this update, and several players have confirmed the same on the official Discord server, as well as the subreddit. If any of the users continue to face this problem, they can contact the Call of Duty Mobile support through the following channels:

#1 Via Twitter: ATVI Assist Twitter: Activision Support https://twitter.com/ATVIAssist

#2 Official Player Support Website: https://support.activision.com/contact_us