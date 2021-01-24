CodeMiko reveals the reason behind her Twitch ban

Prominent VTuber and Twitch streamer CodeMiko was recently handed a long-term suspension on January 19th, 2021, by Twitch. This was following two short-term suspensions that she had received in September 2020.

Initial speculation pegged her usage of the word 'simp' as a probable cause. Still, CodeMiko has since set the record straight in a statement that clears all confusion around the suspension.

Guys, I didn't get a suspension because I was discussing harassment, but for accidentally leaking someone's email that contained a first and last name. It was an overlook on my part. Although it was an accident, it was still my mistake. — Miko (@thecodemiko) January 23, 2021

CodeMiko reveals the reason for her Twitch suspension

In a twitlonger posted on Twitter, the VTuber stated the exact reason for her suspension.

"During an interview, a female streamer and I were talking about female harassment online and I asked her what was the worst comment she had ever received. When I saw the email, it was pretty bad and was more like a threat than a comment," she said.

She also stated that in her experience, threats are almost never sent from a user’s actual email address, but throwing up the screenshot got her banned.

Boasting over 350,000 followers on Twitch, CodeMiko has a section on her stream where she interviews other streamers. They share things with her, and she shows them on screen.

During a conversation with a friend about female harassment online, the VTuber claims she got carried away, and unintentionally showed the user's email ID, which goes against Twitch Terms of Service.

Further clarifying that no malice was intended by her, she stated:

"I only wanted to shine the light on harassment that streamers face and did not mean to violate terms."

As for her return, Twitch usually hands out 14-day bans, but CodeMiko will return a little later as she has decided to return on February 5th at 12 pm PST. Until then, her fans on Twitch must sit tight till the suspension lapses.

