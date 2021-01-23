Twitch bans streamer "AverageHarry" after discovering his account was registered before he turned 13

Twitch streamer "AverageHarry" has been permanently banned by Twitch after waiting for 72 days after applying to the Twitch Partner Program.

The 15-year-old content creator was heartbroken to learn that his account was under review, besides his application, for a discrepancy between his age when he signed up.

So you’re telling me I waited 72 days on my partner application just to get denied and told if I ever wanted partner I’d have to make a completely different account...



Fuck me man pic.twitter.com/pmj8NYGrgq — averageharry 🦍 (@HarryButAverage) January 12, 2021

Twitch bans AverageHarry over sign-up age discrepancy

To understand why AverageHarry was banned, Twitch's terms of service need to be looked at.

Twitch's TOS prohibits services to anyone under the age of 13, including if the account is supervised/created by a parent pic.twitter.com/XKHvWHGVEy — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) January 23, 2021

The controversy began when AverageHarry's account was made two months before he turned 13. According to the fine print, he violated the terms of service of the platform. In the streamer's defense, he has stated that his parents created the account before his 13th birthday, and handed over control only after he officially turned 13.

If you actually checked his support email, you'd know he's following the Terms Of Service exactly. His account was registered by his father, and only given to him once he turned 13 - TOS was never breached. Don't ruin years of hard work from a 15 yr old kid @Twitch @TwitchSupport https://t.co/tFcdfzQWJB — noah (@Pikaclicks) January 23, 2021

From a legal standpoint, the streaming platform cannot allow AverageHarry to use his account and has subsequently banned it. AverageHarry had amassed over 90,000 followers on his account, and had over 2000 hours streamed in the two years he's spent on the platform. While he is allowed to appeal the decision, it is unlikely that it will be overturned.

"I'll have a video out tomorrow talking about it all. I am allowed to make another account but I have just lost nearly 90k followers" - AverageHarry

Fellow content creators and fans have come out in droves to support the 15-year-old streamer through this turbulent time with heartwarming messages of support and love.

While fans are rallying to get the ban overturned, Twitch would not wish to set a precedent of forgiveness for violating its terms of service. In the past, Twitch has been impartial in handing out bans, even getting rid of on its most popular streamers like DrDisrespect.

Ideally, the support that AverageHarry has received over the years will carry over to his new account, and he can go back to doing what he does best.

