Dr Disrespect’s mysterious Twitch ban has been talked about for months now. The Doc has maintained that Twitch has to date not told him the specific reason why his account was banned. Since then, Dr Disrespect has found success on YouTube and has broken quite a few viewership records upon his return.

However, this does not mean that his career has been unaffected due to the Twitch ban. For instance, there was a talk about Nadeshot, Snoop Dogg, and Crimsix getting banned for featuring Dr Disrespect on their channels. The same kind of speculation was raised by Shroud when he talked about how using the Doc’s skin in Rogue Company might lead to a ban.

People had speculated that Crimsix, Snoop Dogg, and Nadeshot might be banned for featuring Dr Disrespect on their channels.

While both the above scenarios were highly unlikely, there are other tangible ways in which Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban has affected his career.

Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban just cost him a partnership

COD: Black Ops Cold War is an upcoming first-person shooter developed by Activision, which is scheduled to be released on 13th November 2020. With the Beta version already released, most notable COD streamers have already begun playing the game and have received their COD creator codes.

Image Credits: Activision

Unlike other prominent COD streamers such as Symfuhny, TimTheTatman, and Nickmercs, Dr Disrespect is no longer a COD partner streamer. This is very surprising, with Jake Lucky, host of the Esports Talk YouTube channel, speculating that Activision’s treatment of the Doc might have a lot to do with his Twitch ban.

In a recent stream, Dr Disrespect himself talked about the issue and said that the treatment is extremely surprising considering that it has been almost five years since he has been streaming COD games.

“It is kinda crazy to think, that because of this little purple platform, and for whatever reason, all of a sudden Activision, one of the biggest publishers and biggest franchises, decides not to support the Doctor, and give us a code and be a part of this whole launch of this new Cold War game. It’s pretty crazy isn’t it, Champions Club? Come on man. It is pretty crazy.”

As you can see, the Doc is genuinely affected by Activision’s treatment of him. He went on to talk about his haters and advised other new streamers to be as ‘generic’ as they can, unlike him.

“It is a phony f***ing world out there. If you are trying to become a streamer in this world, man. Be as generic and regular as you can. "

Towards the end, Dr Disrespect got a tad emotional and appeared to be fed up with the drama. You can watch Esports Talk’s video along with the entire incident in the video below.