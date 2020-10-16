Dr DisRespect is one of the most popular gamers/streamers in the world. Back in June 2020, Twitch had attracted criticism from all corners of the gaming community when they decided to ban ‘The Doc’ from their platform. While the official statement from Twitch specified that he was banned due to a violation of ‘terms of service’, he still mantains that he is clueless about the exact reason for the ban.

This has led to quite a lot of speculation. However, with Dr DisRespect’s recent return to YouTube shattering various viewership records, the Doc can be considered to be truly back.

Regardless, this does not mean that the Twitch ban does not affect various aspects of the streamer’s career.

Recently, we saw him feature on Snoop Dogg and Nadeshot’s Twitch stream, which led to speculation that the streamers might be at risk of getting banned. However, Twitch responded by changing its TOS, as you can see below.

@Twitch Literally updated their terms of service just because Doc showed up on Nadeshot's stream.. LOL @JakeSucky pic.twitter.com/3L8WpSFhhM — Inverified (@Inverified) September 23, 2020

Dr Disrespect is coming back to Twitch like no one ever imagined - but there is a catch

Rogue Company is a recently released multiplayer shooter game that was developed by First Watch Games and published by Hi-Rez Studios. On 14th October, Dr DisRespect announced a collaboration with Rogue Company, which includes a new map, Dr DisRespect themes, and an official new skin .

The skin boasts an exact likeness of the Doc, and features a mullet, moustache, his glasses, and of course the characteristic armor that he often flaunts on camera. This has, in turn, led to further speculation about what it means for other Twitch streamers.

Shroud, for example, suggested that the likeness might end up being quite a tricky problem, that may even result in bans. When talking about the situation, he said that it would not have been a problem if it was a ‘gun skin’ or something similar.

Advertisement

Image Credits: The Loadout

However, the character skin resembles the Doc to a detailed extent, and given the recent history of Twitch, streamers might be wary of featuring the skin on their channel. Recently, we also saw TheQuartering post a video on the matter.

According to the YouTuber, while it is highly unlikely that Twitch will start doling out bans to people for merely using a skin, people might be too concerned to take the risk. Further, when the Doc himself featured on Nadeshot’s stream, Twitch responded by changing their policy. This further suggests that a mere skin will not lead to such a consequence. You can watch TheQuartering’s video on the matter below.