Towards the end of June, Dr DisRespect was permanently banned from Twitch, a move that is still shrouded in mystery. Twitch’s official statement read that the suspension was due to ‘a violation of their community guidelines and Terms of Service’. However, the exact reason was never revealed, and Dr DisRespect still maintains that he has no idea why such an action was taken.

Regardless, the Doc has conceded that he had been having various anxiety issues following the ban. He eventually returned to streaming on YouTube towards the beginning of August, and was very well received by fans. His return stream even registered a total of 335k concurrent viewers, breaking Ninja’s viewership record.

However, it would be accurate to say that the Twitch ban still affects various aspects of his career in many ways.

We recently talked about how some other streamers risked getting themselves banned on Twitch just to play with Dr DisRespect. A few days back, we also saw Esports Talk post a video explaining exactly how the Doc’s ban is affecting other broadcasters.

The Dr DisRespect Twitch ban and how it affects other streamers on the platform

In the video, Jake Lucky explains that Dr Disrespect’s ban is still quite mysterious. He then talked about how Twitch has in the past taken action against streamers who featured, let alone played, with streamers who had been banned from the platform.

However, the streamers in question who played with Dr Disrespect, Nadeshot and Crimsix, haven’t had action taken them taken against so far. The stream also featured global rap megastar Snoop Dogg.

Furthermore, he talked about how Twitch streamers are now more accepting of the fact that the platform might have gone a bit overboard with the permanent ban. Quite a few streamers, including Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez, a COD player and the CO-CEO for the NRG Esports organization, have called Twitch out, and encouraged people to feature him more freely in their streams.

Nadeshot and Crimsix recently featured Dr DisRespect on their Twitch streams

According to Hector, Twitch does not have the right to ban people who feature Dr DisRespect due to a severe lack of transparency. He says that if the reasons behind his ban were made known, it would have made sense to take action against people who feature him. However, in the absence of transparency, it is ‘fair game’ for Dr DisRespect to play with streamers, irrespective of the platform.

He further mentioned the recent streams Dr DisRespect has been part of, and said that if over the coming days Twitch wants to take action against such individuals, the company will have to reveal the reasons as well.

Of course, whether Twitch actually decides to ban these broadcasters based on the them featuring Dr DisRespect is entirely another matter. However, people first need to be told the reason for the ban, if they are to go along with it.