CODM Guide: How to get New Character Grigori Weaver in Call of Duty Mobile?

Call of Duty Mobile

Tencent Games the developers of one of the famous mobile battle royale game Call of Duty Mobile has recently launched a patch update. After this update, the game got also released in Peru, and the beta is open for only three countries as of now, i.e. Australia, Canada and Peru. However, the developers have banned the VPN service to access the game, but there are still some VPN apps by which you can access the game servers. To know more about this: Refer to the article below:

Call of Duty Mobile Guide: How to Play CODM using VPN Service? Updated Method

After this update, a new character was spotted in the game which was just recently introduced by the developers. This character is popularly known as Grigori Weaver and was first introduced in Black Ops series. But getting this character purely depends on your luck. It cannot be awarded by completing missions or achievements. You need to follow some steps listed below to receive this character:

Open Call of Duty Mobile on your device.

Click on Daily Login section.

You will see three crates named as Battle Crates.

You need to login daily to receive these crates. (3 crates in a week)

By opening these crates, you can win this new character, and it depends on your luck.

There is no other way to get this award. Only the battle crates can offer this. Also, keep an eye on the store as sometimes these crates are available to purchase in-store section also.

Apart from all this, a brand new vehicle is also spotted in Call of Duty Mobile screenshot which is known as Truck.

CODM

No information is revealed yet regarding this new vehicle, So users need to wait for the launch of this vehicle in battle royale mode.

