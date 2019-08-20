Call of Duty Mobile Guide: How to Play CODM using VPN Service? Updated Method

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile, the phone compatible version of Call of Duty franchise which is exclusively available for all android and iOS devices has recently got an update. Post this, the game has closed its beta testing phase for players of all countries except for those living in Australia, Canada and Peru. In addition to this, the old VPN methods have also been disabled.

After the release of this new update, the developers have banned all the old ports which were used to play the game. Besides, the ranks that were secured by players earlier will also be reset. CODM has officially announced in discord post:

"Multiplayer Rank Pre-season 1 will end in our upcoming update to optimize our ranked system. This will result in a leaderboard reset and your current ranked progress. Ranked rewards will be sent out at the time of the reset. Once updated, Multiplayer Rank Preseason 2 will be live along with new ranks and rank rewards. We apologize for the inconvenience and good luck in the new season!"

However, new working methods have been founded to play this game with the help of VPN. This article will guide you through the whole process, and doubts could be dealt with in the comments section. Here are the steps that you need to follow:

For Australian Servers

Link for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/au/app/protonvpn-fast-secure-vpn/id1437005085

Link for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.protonvpn.android

Download Proton VPN. For full guide Click Here

Select the Australian servers ranging from #13-19

Click on Connect and open the game.

For Canadian Servers

Link for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/au/app/best-vpn-proxy-ovpnspider/id928941628

Link for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=onelab.ovpnserver

Download Ovpn Spider app.

Select Canadian servers and choose IPs starting from 24, 45, 50, 66, 68, 69 and 70.

Click on Connect and open the game.

By following steps mentioned above, you can easily play the game. The global release date of this game is still not announced, which means users need to wait for more to play this game officially.

