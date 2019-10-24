CODM Update: Halloween Update Out in Call of Duty Mobile; Patch Notes on New Update

Call of Duty Mobile Halloween Update

Timi Studio, the developers of Call of Duty Mobile, has released a Halloween update in the game which brings several new features and items. We cannot consider this as a significant update as it will last only for a few days. Along with this, a new Halloween event is also being rolled out, which will reward players with free CODM items upon completing specific tasks.

Before talking about the patch notes of this new update, here are a few essential details:

Size: The size of this Halloween Update is 83 MB for Android Devices.

CODM: Halloween Update Patch Notes

New Features

Spanking new Halloween Theme with music.

Earn a new Sparrow Operator Skill.

Limited time Hard Point game mode.

Introduced Airborne in Battle Royale mode.

Standoff MP map got a new look.

Molotov Cocktail scorestreak is now available.

Balance Changes

Slightly reduced close range damage in Type 25 weapon.

Adjusted performance on Hip Fire on Type 25.

In-game Rewards

Receive a battle crate and epic weapon XP card (500 XP) for updating.

Free weapon during a Halloween login event.

Menu Changes

Experience Halloween with all new in-game themes and music.

Standoff MP map gets a spooky look.

These are the changes that are made to this new version of Call of Duty Mobile. Along with this, new events are out with this new update. So keep an eye on the Events Tab to never lose free in-game items.

CODM Events

