Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 2023)

The daily links that Moon Active releases on Coin Master’s official social media accounts provide free in-game spins upon redemption. Some also offer millions of free coins. You can regularly find these links online, and they offer enough spins to get you started in the title for the day. Redeeming these links is also a simple task requiring just a few steps.

This article lists all active Coin Master links that grant free spins on October 12, 2023, and the steps to redeem them.

All Coin Master free spin links for October 12, 2023

Moon Active drops free spin links daily on the title's social media accounts (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all Coin Master daily links granting free spin upon redemption on October 12, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/SfRYLN

https://Coin-Master.me/JuvfVg

https://Coin-Master.me/HugFpM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XojcZY - 25 free spins

You must use these links within two days. Additionally, you can use a particular link only once.

Steps to redeem daily Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Prepare for the link redemption process by establishing an active internet connection on your mobile device and installing Coin Master. You can then follow these steps:

Use a link from the list above. It will redirect you to the game installed on your device.

Wait and let the title load its resources.

A dialog box will appear on your screen, informing you about the rewards of the link. You will also see a Collect button.

Click on the button to claim the rewards successfully.

More ways to get free spins in Coin Master

Some of the best ways to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

There are multiple ways to obtain free spins in this idle title, but they require a little time and effort. Here is a list of some of the best ways to get them:

Wait for an hour, and spins will automatically be replenished in your inventory according to your in-game level.

Invite your friends to play the game.

Collect spins as daily gifts from your friend list.

Join a team and request spins from your team members.

Earn shields more than your holding capacity, and every additional one converts into spins.

Play daily in-game events and tournaments and win various prizes, including free spins.

Finish a village and earn spins as completion rewards.

Complete a card set.

Alternatively, you can purchase spins from the in-app store. You can pay the following prices for them:

$2.07 USD for 30 spins

$5.22 USD for 90 spins

$12.56 USD for 250 spins

$20.95 USD for 525 spins

$52.40 USD for 1,600 spins

$104.83 USD for 3,600 spins

Click on the Main Menu button at the top-right corner of the main screen and enter the shop to make a purchase.